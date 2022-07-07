When is the 2022 WNBA All-Star game?

The 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star game will take place on Sunday, July 10th at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The game will be aired on ABC at 1:00 p.m. ET. There will be a 3 pt contest and skills challenge on Saturday, July 9th at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The All-Stars were selected by fans, current WNBA players and the media. Las Vegas Ace’s A’ja Wilson and Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart received the most votes and were named co-captains for each of their teams. Wilson and Stewart drafted their teams for the game, the rosters were revealed on ESPN during the WNBA All-Star Team Selection Show. Wilson selected Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker with the No.1 pick and Stewart selected Las Vegas Ace’s Jackie Young with the No. 2 pick. Rookie Rhyne Howard from the Atlanta Dream was the only rookie selected to the WNBA All-Star game.

Team Stewart will be led by Chicago Sky head coach James Wade and the rest of the Sky’s coaching staff, while team Wilson will be led by Las Vegas Aces’ Head Coach Becky Hammon and her staff. Team Wilson will wear orange uniforms, and Stewart's squad will be in black.

The league announces that Minnesota Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles and Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird will be co-captains, as both future Hall of Famers announced their retirement after this season. Brittney Griner was named an honor All-Star and starter.