No. 3 Ons Jabeur vs. Tatjana Maria: All you need to know ahead of women’s singles semifinal at Wimbledon

The Wimbledon women’s singles tournament is down to the semifinals, which begin Thursday, July 7 at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club. Both matches will take place on Centre Court and air on ESPN.

The first matchup of the day will feature No. 3 Ons Jabeur battling Tatjana Maria at 9:30 a.m. ET. Jabeur enters the matchup as the favorite with -800 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Tatjana is installed as a +550 underdog.

Jebeur reached this point by carving her way through Section 6 before defeating Marie Bouzková 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Maria fought her way through Section 7 before taking down Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

These two have previously met three times with Jabeur owning a 2-1 advantage. The last time they met was in 2018 when Jabeur defeated Maria 6-4, 6-1 in the qualifiers for the 2018 China Open.

Women’s singles semifinal: Ons Jabeur vs. Tatjana Maria

Match time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Jabeur: -800

Maria: +550

Tournament odds

Jabeur: +120

Maria: +3500

