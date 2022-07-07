No. 16 Simona Halep vs. No. 17 Elena Rybakina: All you need to know ahead of women’s singles semifinal at Wimbledon

The Wimbledon women’s singles tournament is down to the semifinals, which begin Thursday, July 7 at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club. The first match begins at 8:30 a.m. ET and the second gets going at 9:45 a.m.. Both will air on ESPN.

The latter matchup taking place at centre court will feature No. 16 Simona Halep battling No. 17 Elena Rybakina. Halep enters the matchup as the favorite with -340 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Rybakina is installed as a +265 underdog.

Halep stands just a few victories away from her third career Grand Slam championship. The Romanian star carved through the field in Section 3 before taking down No. 20 Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Rybakina is participating in her first Grand Slam semifinal and emerged victorious out of the Section 2 field. She took down Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to get here.

These two have previously met three times with Halep owning a 2-1 advantage. Rybakina won the first bout in the third round of the 2019 Wuhan Open before Halep struck back in the finals of the 2020 Dubai Tennis Championships and the third round of last year’s U.S. Open.

Women’s singles semifinal: Halep vs. Rybakina

Match time: 9:45 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Halep: -340

Rybakina: +265

Tournament odds

Halep: +105

Rybakina: +600

