Best MLB bets to consider for Thursday, July 7

Thirteen games are on the slate for Thursday, July 7 including a doubleheader between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds. The top matchup of the night will feature the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox getting a four-game series started at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, July 7

Pirates Moneyline (-110)

Pittsburgh should find itself in a solid position to take the first game of its doubleheader on Thursday afternoon based on the struggles from Cincinnati Reds pitcher Mike Minor this season. He came off the injured list last month and has a 6.82 ERA over six starts this season, allowing at least 4 runs in four of six starts this year. This is a good spot to fade Minor, who had a 5.05 ERA over a larger sample size of 28 starts in 2021.

Braves -1.5 (-110)

Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider is one of the favorites to win the National League Rookie of the Year award with a 2.87 ERA over 18 appearances and seven starts this year. He gave up just 1 run over his last two starts, spanning 12 innings of work. The St. Louis Cardinals will rely on their own rookie Matthew Liberatore, who has a 5.66 ERA through five starts.

Rockies-Diamondbacks Over 9.5 runs (-115)

The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks should get to double-digit runs on Thursday night. Austin Gomber will bring a 6.53 ERA to the mound for the Rockies through 15 appearances and 13 starts, while Arizona starter Dallas Kuechel has struggled in 2022. He was designated for assignment after eight starts with the Chicago White Sox (7.88 ERA), and this will be start No. 3 with the Diamondbacks, and he allowed 10 earned runs over 9.1 innings in his first two outings. Both offenses should be aggressive in this matchup.

Jordan Lyles Over 4.5 strikeouts (-130)

The Baltimore Orioles starter will face a struggling Los Angeles Angels offense that strikes out a ton. The Angels have not scored more than 5 runs in their last 12 games, and they strike out more often than any other team with 9.7 K’s per game.

