Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Thursday, July 7

We’ve got 13 games on Thursday’s MLB slate, with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox headlining the schedule. Here we’ll take a look at some of the best player props available for bettors on today’s docket and why you should consider backing them.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, July 7

Kyle Schwarber over 0.5 home runs vs. Nationals (+210)

Schwarber has hit five home runs in the last week and that’s not the only reason to take this prop. The outfielder has hit six of his 27 home runs this season against the Nationals and gets a favorable pitching matchup going up against Joan Adon.

Mike Trout over 1.5 total bases vs. Orioles (+105)

It’s been a rough week for Trout, who has just one hit over that span. However, he gets a great matchup to break out of his slump against Jordan Lyles of the Orioles. Trout is hitting .500 against Baltimore this season, so he should cross this line Thursday.

Dylan Cease over 17.5 outs recorded vs. Tigers (-190)

Cease only went five innings in his last outing against Detroit, and has only pitched six or more innings in two of his last six starts. However, the White Sox pitcher is going up against one of the worst lineups in the league and is on a nice winning streak in his recent starts. Back him to have a strong outing Thursday against a division rival.

