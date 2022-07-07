Pick on the Total of Tigers-White Sox for Thursday

The Chicago White Sox are coming off an emotional extra inning win against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday and will look to carry the momentum into their home series against the Detriot Tigers.

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox (-240, 8.5)

The Tigers enter as the league’s worst team in runs per game and are the only team in the leagues averaging fewer than three runs per game on the road at 2.6.

The White Sox will turn to Dylan Cease to keep the struggling bats at bay, who leads qualifying starters in the American League with 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.54 ERA overall, which has dropped significantly as he has allowed just one earned run in his last seven starts.

Beau Brieske will counter for the Detroit Tigers, who has been relatively average with a 4.54 ERA with three walks per nine innings, and is backed up by a bullpen that is third in the league in bullpen ERA.

The White Sox offense has also had issues hitting right-handed pitching, posting a .285 batting average with a home run in 3.5% of their at bats compared to a .247 average and a home run every 1.8% of at-bats against right-handers.

With Cease’s dominance and the Tigers impressive bullpen, it sets up to be a game that features the hurlers on Thursday.

The Play: Tigers vs White Sox Under 8.5