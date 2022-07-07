Odds to win 2022 Las Vegas Summer League

The 2022 NBA Summer League officially kicks off in Las Vegas Thursday with two games, with two additional games still to be played in the Salt Lake City Summer League. All 30 teams will eventually be in action in Las Vegas, with one being crowned as a champion on July 17. Here’s a look at which teams are favored to win the 2022 Summer League courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s no surprise to see the Oklahoma City Thunder listed second at +750, especially with the play of rookie Chet Holmgren. What is surprising is seeing the Brooklyn Nets at +700, especially given the turmoil around the franchise. Cam Thomas will be one of the stars of Summer League but does he have enough help on this roster to overcome Oklahoma City’s trio?

The Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies headline the next tier of teams, but don’t write off the Detroit Pistons as a contender. Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham will be teaming up to form one of the best backcourts of the event. Jalen Duren cannot participate until the draft day trade officially goes through, but Detroit still has some size with Isaiah Stewart. Saddiq Bey is also on the roster.

In terms of longshots, the Sacramento Kings could be worth a look at +2800. The Kings have some solid ancillary players in Matt Coleman, Jared Rhoden and Neemias Queta, but the real star is Keegan Murray. He’s shown he’s capable of carrying of team offensively, which is usually enough to be successful in Summer League play.