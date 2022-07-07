Odds to win 2022 Las Vegas Summer League MVP

The 2022 NBA Summer League officially kicks off in Las Vegas Thursday but teams have already been in action this offseason. As is usually the case with Summer League, there will be vast overreactions to how players stack up after the competition. A lot of that will center around who wins Summer League MVP. Here’s a look at the top contenders for that honor according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the full list available here.

NBA Summer League 2022 MVP odds

Chet Holmgren: +1100

Cam Thomas: +1300

Paolo Banchero: +1600

Jabari Smith Jr.: +1800

Ziaire Williams: +2000

Josh Primo: +2500

Keegan Murray: +2500

Jaden Ivey: +2500

Tre Mann: +3000

Omer Yurtseven: +3000

Neemias Queta: +3000

Brandon Williams: +3000

Bennedict Mathurin: +3000

It’s a bit ridiculous to see the favorite listed at 11/1 odds, but that’s the nature of Summer League. You almost have to win the title to be in the running for this award, and there are several ways for a team to do that even if results don’t exactly go their way. There can also be multiple winners. That makes predicting the MVP difficult and thus, the odds are inflated a bit.

Holmgren has amazed through a few games in Salt Lake City and is rightfully favored. Cam Thomas is a solid second choice given he shared last year’s award. Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith round out those listed under 20/1.

One interesting potential longshot is Keegan Murray at +2500. He’s looked great through three California Classic games and should have a lot of confidence going into the Las Vegas event.