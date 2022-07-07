Rafael Nadal, with abdominal injury at Wimbledon, faces vs. Nick Kyrgios in semifinal

The men’s semifinal at Wimbledon will be yet another challenge as the man in search of his 23rd grand slam title in Rafael Nadal will be dealing with injury against Nick Kyrgios, playing in his first grand slam semifinal.

Nadal finished with a seven-millimeter abdominal tear in his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz, a dramatic five-set victory that included a 10-4 win in the final tiebreak. The two-time winner at Wimbledon said afterwards he considered retiring during the match, but will try and push through in Friday’s semifinal.

Kyrgios at 27 years of age finally breaks through to the final four of a major, following his first appearance in a quarterfinal since 2015. The Australian is known as much for his antics as his play, even during this tournament attempting spitting in the direction of a fan, and attempting to get his opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas disqualified in the third round.

Nadal leads Kyrgios 6-3 head-to-head all-time, but they are 1-1 at Wimbledon: Kyrgios won in 2014 in the fourth round, while Nadal won in the second round in 2019, both matches being four sets.

First serve is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday.