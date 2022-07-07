Wimbledon results: Who is advancing to the finals in the women’s singles bracket?

The Wimbledon tournament is rapidly coming to a close at the All England Club and Thursday brings the semifinals for the women’s singles draw. The women’s and men’s action at Wimbledon has aired across ESPN networks with live streams of each match at WatchESPN.

To start the day, No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur faced Tatjana Maria, advancing following a (6-2, 3-6, 6-1) win. Heading into Thursday’s match, Jabeur had the second-best odds (+125) of those remaining in the field to secure the women’s singles title at Wimbledon. Simona Halep was the odds favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at +110.

The semifinals are underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the field narrows to the top two in the women’s singles draw.

Women’s Draw

Semifinal results

#3 Ons Jabeur (6-2, 3-6, 6-1) defeats Tatjana Maria

#17 Elena Rybakina vs. #16 Simona Halep

Final matchups

#3 Ons Jabeur vs. TBD