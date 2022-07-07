 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wimbledon results: Who is advancing to the finals in the women’s singles bracket?

We break down women’s semifinal results at Wimbledon and who advanced to the finals in the women’s singles bracket.

By DKNation Staff
Match winner Ons Jabeur of Tunisia embraces Tatjana Maria of German at the net following their Women’s Singles Semi-Final match on day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Wimbledon tournament is rapidly coming to a close at the All England Club and Thursday brings the semifinals for the women’s singles draw. The women’s and men’s action at Wimbledon has aired across ESPN networks with live streams of each match at WatchESPN.

To start the day, No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur faced Tatjana Maria, advancing following a (6-2, 3-6, 6-1) win. Heading into Thursday’s match, Jabeur had the second-best odds (+125) of those remaining in the field to secure the women’s singles title at Wimbledon. Simona Halep was the odds favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at +110.

The semifinals are underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the field narrows to the top two in the women’s singles draw.

Women’s Draw

Semifinal results

#3 Ons Jabeur (6-2, 3-6, 6-1) defeats Tatjana Maria
#17 Elena Rybakina vs. #16 Simona Halep

Final matchups

#3 Ons Jabeur vs. TBD

More From DraftKings Nation