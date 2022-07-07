Tour de France results: Who won stage 6, who leads overall standings

The Tour de France wrapped up Stage 6 on Thursday and the first hilly stage of the race saw the pre-Tour favorite make his mark. Tadej Pogačar claimed the stage victory without needing a photo finish and in turn moved to the front of the pack for the yellow jersey. Pogačar was able to look back and give a victory pose as he crossed the line, with Michael Matthews and David Gaudu following in second and third place.

Pogačar heads to Stage 7 with a four second lead on Neilson Powless and a 31 second lead on Jonas Vingegaard. Stage 7 gets underway on Friday at 6:30 a.m. in Tomblaine and is 176.5 kilometers.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 6.

Stage 6 top finishers