Tour de France results: Who won stage 6, who leads overall standings

The pre-Tour favorite has struck.

By David Fucillo
Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates white best young jersey during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 6 a 219,9km stage from Binche to Longwy 377m / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 07, 2022 in Longwy, France. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Tour de France wrapped up Stage 6 on Thursday and the first hilly stage of the race saw the pre-Tour favorite make his mark. Tadej Pogačar claimed the stage victory without needing a photo finish and in turn moved to the front of the pack for the yellow jersey. Pogačar was able to look back and give a victory pose as he crossed the line, with Michael Matthews and David Gaudu following in second and third place.

Pogačar heads to Stage 7 with a four second lead on Neilson Powless and a 31 second lead on Jonas Vingegaard. Stage 7 gets underway on Friday at 6:30 a.m. in Tomblaine and is 176.5 kilometers.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 6.

Stage 6 top finishers

  1. Tadej Pogačar: 4:27:13
  2. Michael Matthews: 4:27:13
  3. David Gaudu: 4:27:13
  4. Tom Pidcock: 4:27:13
  5. Nairo Quintana: 4:27:13
  6. Dylan Teuns: 4:27:13
  7. Jonas Vingegaard: 4:27:13
  8. Daniel Martinez: 4:27:13
  9. Primož Roglič: 4:27:13
  10. Romain Bardet: 4:27:13

