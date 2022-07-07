When is the women’s singles final at Wimbledon?

We’ve reached the finish line for the women’s singles draw at Wimbledon with the final round set to take place at center court at the All England Club. The championship match will be held on Saturday, July 9 at 9 a.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The matchup will feature No. 3 Ons Jabeur taking on No. 16 Simona Halep or No. 17 Elena Rybakina. Jabeur is seeking her first Grand Slam title and emerged victorious out of Section 6 in the tournament. After taking down Marie Bouzková in the quarterfinals, the Tunisian star defeated Tatjana Marie 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in Thursday’s semifinal to reach the championship bout.

A win for Halep would bring her one step closer to her third-career Grand Slam title, while Rybakina is seeking her first trip to a Grand Slam final. Ahead of the semifinals, Halep stands as the favorite to win it all on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds at +110, with Jabeur closely following at +125.