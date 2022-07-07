Wimbledon odds: Match odds for Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina in women’s singles final

The championship round for the women’s draw at Wimbledon will take place from the All England Club on Saturday, July 9 at 9 a.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN. The match will feature No. 3 Ons Jabeur taking on No. 17 Elena Rybakina.
Both competitors are seeking their first career Grand Slam title on Saturday. This will also be the fourth career matchup between the two with Jabeur owning a 2-1 lead.
Here’s a look at some of the odds available for the women’s singles final at Wimbledon at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Match odds: Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina
Moneyline
Jabeur: -155
Rybakina: +120
Total games
Jabeur: TBD
Rybakina: TBD
Total sets
2 sets: -220
3 sets: +135
First player to break serve
Jabeur: TBD
Rybakina: TBD
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.