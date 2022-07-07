NBA 2K23 cover to feature Suns’ Devin Booker

NBA2K announced today that Suns star Devin Booker, who recently agreed a super-max extension to remain in Phoenix, will be the main edition cover athlete for NBA2K23.

Booker averaged a career-high 26.8 points per game along with 4.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds last season for the Suns and made his third-straight All-Star appearance. He also reportedly just signed an extension with Nike that will keep him with the Swoosh through 2029. So it’s fair to say July is off to a pretty good start for the Kentucky product.

There are also a few other editions of the game as well. Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who recently announced that this will be her final season in the WNBA, were teammates at UConn and will be teammates again on the WNBA edition of NBA2K23:

7 combined championships

10 gold medals

⭐ 2 legends@DianaTaurasi and @S10Bird are your NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition Cover Athletes



Answer the call in #NBA2K23. Pre-order starting 7/7 pic.twitter.com/WIPLl95BV8 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 6, 2022

And for the old-school fans, Michael Jordan will be the cover athlete on two additional editions, the Michael Jordan edition and the Championship edition:

No other way to do it for 2️⃣3️⃣



Introducing our #NBA2K23 Cover Athlete Michael Jordan



Michael Jordan Edition

Championship Edition



Pre-order starting 7/7 pic.twitter.com/WwVTynbK2x — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 5, 2022

An interesting note about the Championship edition: If you purchase this $150 special edition of the game you will also get a year’s access to NBA League Pass among other in-game bonus content. This seems like a pretty big value, as League Pass usually costs at least $14.99 per month, so between the game, its own in-game bonus content and this NBA League Pass offer as well as the tie to Jordan, the Championship Edition could be a great gift for the NBA fan in your life.

The game is available for pre-order on Xbox and Playstation platforms as well as Steam as of today.