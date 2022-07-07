 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA 2K23 cover to feature Suns’ Devin Booker

Championship Edition to feature Michael Jordan on cover, 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

By Andy Silva
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA2K announced today that Suns star Devin Booker, who recently agreed a super-max extension to remain in Phoenix, will be the main edition cover athlete for NBA2K23.

Booker averaged a career-high 26.8 points per game along with 4.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds last season for the Suns and made his third-straight All-Star appearance. He also reportedly just signed an extension with Nike that will keep him with the Swoosh through 2029. So it’s fair to say July is off to a pretty good start for the Kentucky product.

There are also a few other editions of the game as well. Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who recently announced that this will be her final season in the WNBA, were teammates at UConn and will be teammates again on the WNBA edition of NBA2K23:

And for the old-school fans, Michael Jordan will be the cover athlete on two additional editions, the Michael Jordan edition and the Championship edition:

An interesting note about the Championship edition: If you purchase this $150 special edition of the game you will also get a year’s access to NBA League Pass among other in-game bonus content. This seems like a pretty big value, as League Pass usually costs at least $14.99 per month, so between the game, its own in-game bonus content and this NBA League Pass offer as well as the tie to Jordan, the Championship Edition could be a great gift for the NBA fan in your life.

The game is available for pre-order on Xbox and Playstation platforms as well as Steam as of today.

More From DraftKings Nation