Report: Sasha Banks and Naomi removed from WWE’s internal roster

It’s been nearly two months since WWE superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi were indefinitely suspended by the company for walking out on an episode of Monday Night Raw and stripped of the women’s tag team championships. We may have clarification on their current standing with the company.

PW Insider reported on Thursday that Banks and Naomi have been removed from WWE’s internal roster, possibly indicating that the company has no further plans for the duo in the near future. Speculation has swirled over the last month over the official status of the superstars and if they had been quietly released by the company. As of this writing, they are still listed on the roster page for the WWE’s website.

Serving as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, the two reportedly walked out over frustrations with their creative direction over the following weeks. Naomi was reportedly in line to face Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view while Banks was in line to face then Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, an outcome that would’ve resulted in losses for both tag champs.

It is still unclear if or when their suspension will be lifted.