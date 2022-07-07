Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United preseason tour

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the club’s preseason tour squad, according to Fabrizio Romano. The club is giving Ronaldo more time to deal with personal/family issues, but there’s also the issue of Ronaldo not wanting to play at Manchester United next season.

According to various reports, Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League every season and views that as the most important competition to him at this stage of his career. Man United will not be in the Champions League next season after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Ronaldo is under contract at the club and United has insisted he will play for the team this season. Of course, everyone is interested in acquiring a player of Ronaldo’s caliber but Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Serie A club Napoli are rumored to be among those pursuing with the most aggression. We’ll see how this sage eventually plays out.