Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semifinal, Nick Kyrgios advances to final as walkover

The 22-time major winner is out of his attempt to win in London for the third time.

Tennis: Wimbledon Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal has officially withdrawn from Wimbledon due to an abdominal injury he suffered during Wednesday’s quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz. As a result, his semifinal opponent Nick Krygios will advance to Sunday’s final as a walkover.

Nadal finished the Fritz match with a seven-millimeter abdominal tear that was extremely painful. He admitted afterwards he almost retired during the match, but he hung on for a dramatic 10-4 fifth-set tiebreak victory to get two matches from the major he hasn’t won since 2010.

For the 27-year-old Australian Krygios, who has had quite the controversial tournament himself on and away from the grass, he reaches a grand slam final for the first time. He was seen spitting in the direction of a fan and attempting to get his opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas disqualified in the third round during this fortnight already, and is facing charges of domestic violence against a former girlfriend when he returns to Canberra on August 2.

Kyrgios will face the winner of Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie on Sunday to close the championships on Centre Court.

