Cameron Tringale fires a 61 to lead the Scottish Open

Cameron Tringale made eight straight birdies en route to a 61 in the first round of the 2022 Scottish Open on Thursday. He holds a three-shot lead at -9 from The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Tringale made his first birdie on No. 5, then went one-under on every hole from No. 7 to No. 15 in a clinical display of links golf. Gary Woodland also had a bogey-free round with his 64 to be alone in second place at -6.

The LIV Tour’s Justin Harding, who needed a court injunction just to play this week following his suspension from the DP World Tour for his defection, is alone in third at -5. He’s the best of the four LIV participants, with Branden Grace -1, Adrian Otaegui +1, and the original petitioner Ian Poulter out of the running for the cut at +8.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Tringale is the favorite to take home the trophy at +400. He currently sits at No. 37 in the FedEx Cup points standings, but has yet to win an event on the PGA Tour. This would be his first, as the Scottish Open is one of three events in July being co-sponsored with the DP World Tour.

Jon Rahm is still the second choice on the odds board at +800 despite being only -2 after 18 holes and T15. Woodland rates third from the punters at +850.