Report: Blackhawks trade Alex DeBrincat to Senators for draft picks

The Chicago Blackhawks are sending Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, according to Elliotte Friedman. The Blackhawks are reportedly getting the No. 7 and No. 39 picks in Thursday’s draft back from Ottawa. Chicago is also getting a 2024 draft pick.

DeBrincat finished the 2021-22 season with 41 goals, tied for 13th most in the league. He’s the exact type of young player the Blackhawks would’ve liked to keep but likely nets the most in a trade without blowing up the team’s proposed core. He is also an expiring contract on a high cap hit that Chicago likely would not be able to bring back in the offseason.

As for the Senators, they get a proven player who still has to enter his prime. Ottawa has been in a bit of a funk since its conference final loss to the Penguins back in 2016-17, but DeBrincat could be the piece to spearhead a resurgence for the franchise.