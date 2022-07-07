Aaron Judge out of Yankees lineup Thursday vs. Red Sox with lower body soreness

The New York Yankees will not have Aaron Judge in the lineup as they go up against their heated rivals in the Boston Red Sox Thursday. Judge is dealing with lower body soreness and while this appears to be a workload issue, manager Aaron Boone is taking no chances.

"He's just been dealing with some kind of lower body soreness thing . . . just something we're not going to mess with" - Aaron Boone on why Judge is out of the lineup tonight — The Michael Kay Show (@TMKSESPN) July 7, 2022

Judge hit a grand slam in yesterday’s win over the Pirates, one of two late slams for the Yankees. The slugger is the MVP frontrunner on DraftKings Sportsbook and has not taken a scheduled day off in a while. That likely contributed to some muscle soreness for Judge and given his importance to the Yankees, there’s no reason to push him at this point in the season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Yankees are -155 moneyline favorites against the Red Sox Thursday even with Judge out. We’ll see if New York’s offense can keep things going without their star.