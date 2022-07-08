How to watch NASCAR qualifying for O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 truck race via live online stream

The NASCAR Truck Series is headed to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio this weekend with practice and qualifying leading up to the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 on Saturday, July 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Practice will get started Friday, July 8 at 9:35 a.m. ET, while qualifying is scheduled to take place at 3:35 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The extended practice weekend qualifying format will feature one stand-alone 50-minute practice session.

Ryan Preece is the most recent winner of a Truck Series race, winning the Rackley Roofing 200 from Nashville Superspeedway on June 24. Odds are not yet available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch qualifying for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150

Date: Friday, July 8

Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.