Corey Heim wins pole position as starting lineup set for O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 Truck race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Final Update: Corey Heim is awarded pole position as the governing bodies have determined the final round will not be run due to how heavy it is raining and track conditions. Heim had the fastest time between the two groups and will be joined by Matt DiBenedetto in the front row on Saturday. Don’t worry racing fans, the weather tomorrow is expected to be completely dry.

Group B Update: Corey Heim, Matt DiBenedetto, Tyler Ankrum, Justin Marks and Taylor Gray were the five fastest drivers in Group B. They advance to the Final Round of qualifying for a shot at the pole position for tomorrow’s race.

Group A Update: Parker Kligerman, Carson Hocevar, John Hunter Nemechek, Matt Crafton and Dylan Lupton were the five fastest drivers in Group A. They advance to the Final Round for an opportunity to earn the pole position.

UPDATE: It is raining and the drivers in Group A are struggling in their lap attempts on the road course. There is no way to track all of the spins, but just know that there were about six separate cars spinning out in the first two minutes of qualifying and it didn’t ease up.

NASCAR’s Truck Series will head to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course road course in Lexington, Ohio for the first time this weekend. This will be the first running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 and is one of only three standalone Truck Series races on the schedule. Qualifying will take place on Friday, July 8th at 3:35 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Qualifying at the Mid-Ohio road course will utilize two groups to which the drivers will be randomly assigned. The drivers in Group A will have 15-minutes to try and set their fastest single-lap time around the 2.4-mile circuit. The top five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process will then be repeated with Group B and their top five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will have a new 10-minute period to set a new fastest lap time that will determine the first five rows of the entry field as well as the coveted pole position.

This will be the first running of this race and it will be 67 laps for a total of 151 miles. The first stage will run 15 laps, the second stage will be 20 and the final stage will be 32 laps. The course will utilize 15 total turns over its near two and a half-mile circuit.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.