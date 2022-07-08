Who won NASCAR’s Quaker State 400 race last year?

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend with events leading up to the Quaker State 400 on Sunday, July 10. The race will get started at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

The most recent winner of this event was Kurt Busch, who finished ahead of Kyle Busch (second) and Martin Truex Jr. (third) in 2021. It was the first running of the race since the 2010 season, which Busch also won. He led 144 of 260 laps in last year’s race and started in the eighth position before working his way to the top for the majority of the event to finish with a time of 2:50:08.

Tyler Reddick won last week’s Kwik Trip 250 Cup Series event in a road course race from Road American in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Reddick edged out Chase Elliott (second) and Kyle Larson (third). Kurt Busch finished in 23rd place, as he looks for a repeat victory in Hampton, Georgia this weekend. Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott are each tied for best odds to win Sunday’s event at +1000 on DraftKings Sportsbook.