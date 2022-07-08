Tour de France, Stage 7: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France heads into the mountains for the first time and we’ll start to separate the wheat from the chaff in this year’s race. The Tour got hilly with Stage 6, but as the elevation profile shows below, Stage 7 is going to be a sizable increase in difficulty. It’s not the most difficult mountain stage, but it will test the cyclists.
The stage gets going Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. ET when the peloton leaves Tomblaine. It will air in its entirety on Peacock and on TV via USA Network starting at 8 a.m. The stage wraps at La Super Plache Des Belles Filles in the 11 a.m. hour.
Tadej Pogačar claimed his first stage on Thursday with a win at Stage 6 and heads into Stage 7 as the favorite. He is installed at +200 at DraftKings Sportsbook and is followed by Jonas Vingegaard at +800. Pogačar claimed the yellow jersey on Thursday and is now -400 to win the overall race.
TV schedule
Date: Friday, July 8
Time: 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
You can view the course map and elevation profile below, or visit the Stage 7 website.
Current leaderboard
- Tadej Pogačar: 20:44:44
- Neilson Powless: 20:44:48
- Jonas Vingegaard: 20:45:15
- Adam Yates: 20:45:23
- Tom Pidcock: 20:45:24
Prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Tadej Pogačar: +200
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: -400
Jonas Vingegaard: +300
Alexander Vlasov: +1400
Geraint Thomas: +2000
Primož Roglič: +2200
Adam Yates: +3500
Daniel Martinez +3500
Nairo Quintana: +4000
Romain Bardet: +4000
Enric Mas Nicolau: +5000