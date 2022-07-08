Tour de France, Stage 7: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France heads into the mountains for the first time and we’ll start to separate the wheat from the chaff in this year’s race. The Tour got hilly with Stage 6, but as the elevation profile shows below, Stage 7 is going to be a sizable increase in difficulty. It’s not the most difficult mountain stage, but it will test the cyclists.

The stage gets going Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. ET when the peloton leaves Tomblaine. It will air in its entirety on Peacock and on TV via USA Network starting at 8 a.m. The stage wraps at La Super Plache Des Belles Filles in the 11 a.m. hour.

Tadej Pogačar claimed his first stage on Thursday with a win at Stage 6 and heads into Stage 7 as the favorite. He is installed at +200 at DraftKings Sportsbook and is followed by Jonas Vingegaard at +800. Pogačar claimed the yellow jersey on Thursday and is now -400 to win the overall race.

TV schedule

Date: Friday, July 8

Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

You can view the course map and elevation profile below, or visit the Stage 7 website.

Current leaderboard

Tadej Pogačar: 20:44:44 Neilson Powless: 20:44:48 Jonas Vingegaard: 20:45:15 Adam Yates: 20:45:23 Tom Pidcock: 20:45:24

Prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300

Stage winner

Tadej Pogačar: +200

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -400

Jonas Vingegaard: +300

Alexander Vlasov: +1400

Geraint Thomas: +2000

Primož Roglič: +2200

Adam Yates: +3500

Daniel Martinez +3500

Nairo Quintana: +4000

Romain Bardet: +4000

Enric Mas Nicolau: +5000