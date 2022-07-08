 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tour de France, Stage 7: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 7 of the 2022 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates white best young jersey celebrates winning ahead of Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange - Jayco and David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama - FDJ during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 6 a 219,9km stage from Binche to Longwy 377m / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 07, 2022 in Longwy, France. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The 2022 Tour de France heads into the mountains for the first time and we’ll start to separate the wheat from the chaff in this year’s race. The Tour got hilly with Stage 6, but as the elevation profile shows below, Stage 7 is going to be a sizable increase in difficulty. It’s not the most difficult mountain stage, but it will test the cyclists.

The stage gets going Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. ET when the peloton leaves Tomblaine. It will air in its entirety on Peacock and on TV via USA Network starting at 8 a.m. The stage wraps at La Super Plache Des Belles Filles in the 11 a.m. hour.

Tadej Pogačar claimed his first stage on Thursday with a win at Stage 6 and heads into Stage 7 as the favorite. He is installed at +200 at DraftKings Sportsbook and is followed by Jonas Vingegaard at +800. Pogačar claimed the yellow jersey on Thursday and is now -400 to win the overall race.

TV schedule

Date: Friday, July 8
Time: 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

You can view the course map and elevation profile below, or visit the Stage 7 website.

Image of map of Stage 7 of the 2022 Tour de France from Tomblaine to La Super Plache Des Belles Filles.
Map of Stage 7 of the 2022 Tour de France from Tomblaine to La Super Plache Des Belles Filles.
Image of elevation profile of Stage 7 of the 2022 Tour de France from Tomblaine to La Super Plache Des Belles Filles.
Elevation profile of Stage 7 of the 2022 Tour de France from Tomblaine to La Super Plache Des Belles Filles.

Current leaderboard

  1. Tadej Pogačar: 20:44:44
  2. Neilson Powless: 20:44:48
  3. Jonas Vingegaard: 20:45:15
  4. Adam Yates: 20:45:23
  5. Tom Pidcock: 20:45:24

Prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Tadej Pogačar: +200

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -400
Jonas Vingegaard: +300
Alexander Vlasov: +1400
Geraint Thomas: +2000
Primož Roglič: +2200
Adam Yates: +3500
Daniel Martinez +3500
Nairo Quintana: +4000
Romain Bardet: +4000
Enric Mas Nicolau: +5000

More From DraftKings Nation