 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Updated F1 standings ahead of Austrian Grand Prix

We take a look at the updated F1 standings ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

By Elyse.brown
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Carlos Sainz was able to turn his first career pole into his first career Formula One victory on Sunday in the British Grand Prix. Silverstone was an action-packed race with a scary crash in the first lap, many lead changes throughout the race and four teams fighting until the end for that first and second spot. Sainz was able to add 25 points to his season total and jump Mercedes George Russell to fourth place in the 2022 driver standings. Sainz is the fourth favorite to win the 2022 Driver Championship at Draftkings Sportsbook with +2800 odds going into the 11th race of the season.

Max Verstappen is coming off a bad weekend finishing seventh at Silverstone, but what an impressive seventh place for the current leader and favorite to win the 2022 Drivers Championship. Verstappen looked to be on the way to his seventh victory in ten races before a piece of debris damaged his car early in the race. Luckily, he was still able to finish with points and remains the favorite to win it all this year.

Verstappen currently has 181 points and is -500 to win the Drivers’ Championship. His teammate Sergio Perez is in second with 147 points and is +3500 to win it all after a very impressive race on Sunday — fighting back from 17th to second place after he had damage to his car early in the race.

Charles Leclerc, who has won two races this season and finished fourth at Silverstone, is the second favorite to win it all with +500 odds. Lewis Hamilton currently is +2200 to take home another championship this season.

2022 F1 standings after British Grand Prix

Driver (Team) Points
Driver (Team) Points
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 181 points
Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 147 points
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 138 points
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 127 points
George Russell (Mercedes) 111 points
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 93 points
Lando Norris (Mclaren Mercedes) 58 points
Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo Ferrari) 46 points
Esteban Ocon (Alpine Renault) 39 points
Fernando Alonso (Alpine Renault) 28 points
Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri RBPT) 16 points
Kevin Magnussean (Haas Ferrari) 16 points
Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes) 15 points
Daniel Ricciardo (Mclaren Mercedes) 15 points
Yuki Tsunoda (Alphatauri RBPT) 11 points
Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo Ferrari) 5 points
Mick Schumacher (Haas Ferrari) 4 points
Alexander Albon (Williams Mercedes) 3 points
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes) 3 points
Nicholas Latifi (Williams Mercedes) 0 Points
Nico Hulkenberg (Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes) 0 Points
2022 F1 Standings

More From DraftKings Nation