How to watch Canada v. Panama in CONCACAF Women’s World Cup qualifying

The CONCACAF W Championship kicked off earlier this week as each team played their first group stage match between Monday and Tuesday. Canada kicked off their campaign with a 6-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday evening, putting them at the top of Group B for the time being as they turn their focus to Panama.

The Canada WNT will face off against the Panama WNT on Friday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET from Estadio Universitario in Mexico. There won’t be a television broadcast in the United States, but you can catch all the action via live stream on Paramount+ as they’ll be showing every match from this year’s CONCACAF W Championship.

Canada v. Panama

Date: Friday, July 8

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Channel: No TV

Livestream: Paramount+

The Canadians, ranked No. 6 in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings, got off to a great start with their big win over No. 76 ranked Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday. It wasn’t a surprise by any means, as they were heavily favored to win from the beginning. It’s a great start for the Canadian women as they find themselves at the top of Group B with two matches left to play in the group stage.

Panama logged a loss against the Costa Rica women on Tuesday night and will now look to get back on track with a positive result against the Canadians. The last time these two sides met was in the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, when Canada absolutely steamrolled the Panamanians with a 7-0 win. Christine Sinclair and Adriana Leon both bagged a brace, while Jessie Fleming, Janine Beckie, and Quinn each notched one as well.

Canada has only missed out on one World Cup back in 1991 and will be seeking their eighth consecutive appearance ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Panamanians are looking to qualify for the big tournament for the first time in their history, as they’ve missed out on all eight editions since its inception in 1991.