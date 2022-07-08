F1 qualifying start time: What time sprint qualifying begins for the Austrian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Friday

Formula One is heading to Austria for the 11th race and the second sprint qualifying of the 2022 season. The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull's home race takes place in Spielberg, Austria at the Red Bull Ring circuit. There are 71 laps, each 4.318 km (2.68 miles) for a total of 306.452 km (190.42 miles).

There are only three sprint qualifying races in the 2022 F1 season. The sprint qualifiers are designed to be quicker races with drivers going all-out from start to finish with no need to pit. The sprint qualifiers last 100 km which will be 24 laps at the Red Bull Ring. Points are awarded for the top eight drivers and the results set the grid for Sunday’s race.

The sprint race is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET, but Friday brings qualifying for the sprint race at 11 a.m. on ESPNU. Max Verstappen is the favorite to win the race with -110 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Verstappen has won three of the last four races here at the Red Bull Ring. Charles Leclerc follows with +220 odds. Valtteri Bottas who has won two of the last five races in previous years when he was with Mercedes is +15000 to win and +190 to finish in the top six.

How to watch qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix

Date: Friday, July 8

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN