How to watch F1 qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday via live online stream

Formula One racing headed to the Red Bull Ring this weekend for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, with effectively two rounds of qualifying preceding it on Friday and Saturday in the form of a 100-kilometer sprint race.

On Friday, qualifying determines the the starting grid of the sprint race. The 20 drivers will compete across an hour to secure pole position for Saturday. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Saturday’s sprint race. On Saturday, the sprint race runs to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

The Friday qualifying will air on ESPNU and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options. Saturday’s sprint race will air on ESPN, but have the same live stream option. You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclercc are are currently the co-favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the fastest qualifier, with +120 odds. It’s a notable drop from there to Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz at +1100. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton follow at +1400.

How to watch qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix

Date: Friday, July 8

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN

Austrian Grand Prix entry list