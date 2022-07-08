 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Styria via live online stream. Friday brings qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race.

By DKNation Staff
General view of the circuit ahead of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on July 7, 2022. Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Formula One racing headed to the Red Bull Ring this weekend for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, with effectively two rounds of qualifying preceding it on Friday and Saturday in the form of a 100-kilometer sprint race.

On Friday, qualifying determines the the starting grid of the sprint race. The 20 drivers will compete across an hour to secure pole position for Saturday. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Saturday’s sprint race. On Saturday, the sprint race runs to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

The Friday qualifying will air on ESPNU and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options. Saturday’s sprint race will air on ESPN, but have the same live stream option. You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclercc are are currently the co-favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the fastest qualifier, with +120 odds. It’s a notable drop from there to Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz at +1100. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton follow at +1400.

How to watch qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix

Date: Friday, July 8
Time: 11 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNU
Live stream: WatchESPN

Austrian Grand Prix entry list

Driver Car # Manufacturer
Max Verstappen 1 RBPT
Daniel Ricciardo 3 Mercedes
Lando Norris 4 Mercedes
Sebastian Vettel 5 Mercedes
Nicholas Latifi 6 Mercedes
Pierre Gasly 10 RBPT
Sergio Pérez 11 RBPT
Fernando Alonso 14 Renault
Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
Lance Stroll 18 Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen 20 Ferrari
Yuki Tsunoda 22 RBPT
Alexander Albon 23 Mercedes
Guanyu Zhou 24 Ferrari
Esteban Ocon 31 Renault
Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
Mick Schumacher 47 Ferrari
Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
George Russell 63 Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas 77 Ferrari

