Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix

Q1 update: Charles Leclerc led the field with a time of 1:05.419 over Carlos Sainz (1:05.660) and Max Verstappen (1:05.852). Daniel Ricciardo has been eliminated from Q1 in P16.

Formula One racing has arrived in Austria this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Red Bull Ringing, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The two days prior, sprint qualifying will sort out the starting grid for the race. On Friday, qualifying will determine the grid for Saturday’s 100-kilometer sprint race. The Saturday race will determine the grid for Sunday’s GP.

Friday qualifying will take place at 11 a.m. ET. on ESPNU. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Saturday’s sprint race.

Max Verstappen heads into qualifying as the race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 odds. He is also co-favored to be the fastest qualifier at +120 odds, alongside Charles Leclerc.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting grid settles.