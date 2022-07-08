 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set for Sunday’s race at Red Bull Ring.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the grid during race 3 of Round 3:Spielberg of the Formula 3 Championship at Red Bull Ring on July 04, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Q1 update: Charles Leclerc led the field with a time of 1:05.419 over Carlos Sainz (1:05.660) and Max Verstappen (1:05.852). Daniel Ricciardo has been eliminated from Q1 in P16.

Formula One racing has arrived in Austria this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Red Bull Ringing, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The two days prior, sprint qualifying will sort out the starting grid for the race. On Friday, qualifying will determine the grid for Saturday’s 100-kilometer sprint race. The Saturday race will determine the grid for Sunday’s GP.

Friday qualifying will take place at 11 a.m. ET. on ESPNU. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Saturday’s sprint race.

Max Verstappen heads into qualifying as the race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 odds. He is also co-favored to be the fastest qualifier at +120 odds, alongside Charles Leclerc.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting grid settles.

2022 Austrian Grand Prix entry list

Driver Car # Manufacturer
Driver Car # Manufacturer
Max Verstappen 1 RBPT
Daniel Ricciardo 3 Mercedes
Lando Norris 4 Mercedes
Sebastian Vettel 5 Mercedes
Nicholas Latifi 6 Mercedes
Pierre Gasly 10 RBPT
Sergio Pérez 11 RBPT
Fernando Alonso 14 Renault
Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
Lance Stroll 18 Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen 20 Ferrari
Yuki Tsunoda 22 RBPT
Alexander Albon 23 Mercedes
Guanyu Zhou 24 Ferrari
Esteban Ocon 31 Renault
Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
Mick Schumacher 47 Ferrari
Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
George Russell 63 Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas 77 Ferrari

More From DraftKings Nation