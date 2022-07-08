Breaking down cut line for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

The PGA TOUR and DP World Tour will make their first cut as dual sponsors of the same event after the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open on Friday.

The first trios tee off on Friday teed off at 2:15 a.m. ET, with the “afternoon” groups beginning at 7:25 a.m. ET. It should be about 2:00 p.m. ET when the last ball will be holed, and then we’ll know how many participants will either be heading home, or hanging out in Eastern Scotland until The Open Championship in six days.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Scottish Open as of now?

Right now the projected cut line is +2, but that could rise or fall with the conditions ever changing at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Cameron Tringale is continuing to lap the field, as he is -2 after three holes on Friday to be at -11.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Justin Thomas certainly isn’t in form to win his second major of the year next week at St. Andrews, as he went 73-77 for a +10 and is heading home. Padarig Harrington and Ian Poulter both finished with that same score. Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Hoge (both +7) are also now free to hit the range all weekend ahead of the R&A’s signature event up the road next Thursday.