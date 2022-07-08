 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Genesis Scottish Open on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open tees off at 4:15 a.m. ET on Saturday at the The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, SC. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Cameron Tringale of USA plays their second shot on the 13th during Day Two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2022 in North Berwick, Scotland. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The cut has been made at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, and in the first PGA TOUR and DP World Tour co-sponsored event, a player that hasn’t won on professionally holds a three-shot lead as Cameron Tringale finishes at -7 on a wind swept Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Tringale is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +360 with 36 holes to play. U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick is the second choice at +450 despite being four shots adrift at -3 following a -4 66 on Friday, and Xander Schauffele also at -3 is the third choice at +550 on the odds board.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning at 4:15 a.m. PGA TOUR Live will lives stream every shot beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET, with The Golf Channel broadcasting from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on television, and CBS taking over from 12-3 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Genesis Scottish Open on Saturday.

2022 Scottish Open Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Cameron Tringale Gary Woodland
Doug Ghim Kurt Kitayama
Jordan L Smith Xander Schauffele
Matt Fitzpatrick Rickie Fowler
Rasmus Hojgaard Joaquin Niemann
Tyrrell Hatton Rafa Cabrera Bello
Maximilian Kieffer Connor Syme
Justin Harding Joohyung Kim
Brandon Wu Ryan Palmer
Ashun Wu Thomas Detry
Thriston Lawrence Patrick Cantlay
Alex Smalley Jhonattan Vegas
Jon Rahm Jordan Spieth
Justin Rose Dean Burmester
Branden Grace Matt Kuchar
Alex Noren Adri Arnaus
Jamie Donaldson Charley Hoffman
Sebastian Soderberg J.J. Spaun
Alexander Björk Ryan Fox
Tommy Fleetwood Max Homa
Thorbjørn Olesen Fabrizio Zanotti
Chris Kirk Jason Scrivener
Harris English Wyndham Clark
Matthieu Pavon Matthew Jordan
Maverick McNealy James Morrison
Marcus Armitage Nacho Elvira
Nick Taylor Stewart Cink
David Law Troy Merritt
Sean Crocker Adrian Otaegui
Rikard Karlberg Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Russell Knox Haotong Li
Ewen Ferguson Cameron Smith
Mikko Korhonen Sam Burns
Corey Conners Keith Mitchell
Dylan Frittelli Sami Valimaki
Guido Migliozzi Marc Warren

