The cut has been made at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, and in the first PGA TOUR and DP World Tour co-sponsored event, a player that hasn’t won on professionally holds a three-shot lead as Cameron Tringale finishes at -7 on a wind swept Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Tringale is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +360 with 36 holes to play. U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick is the second choice at +450 despite being four shots adrift at -3 following a -4 66 on Friday, and Xander Schauffele also at -3 is the third choice at +550 on the odds board.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning at 4:15 a.m. PGA TOUR Live will lives stream every shot beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET, with The Golf Channel broadcasting from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on television, and CBS taking over from 12-3 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Genesis Scottish Open on Saturday.