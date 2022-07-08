The cut has been made at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, and in the first PGA TOUR and DP World Tour co-sponsored event, a player that hasn’t won on professionally holds a three-shot lead as Cameron Tringale finishes at -7 on a wind swept Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Tringale is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +360 with 36 holes to play. U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick is the second choice at +450 despite being four shots adrift at -3 following a -4 66 on Friday, and Xander Schauffele also at -3 is the third choice at +550 on the odds board.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning at 4:15 a.m. PGA TOUR Live will lives stream every shot beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET, with The Golf Channel broadcasting from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on television, and CBS taking over from 12-3 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Genesis Scottish Open on Saturday.
2022 Scottish Open Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Cameron Tringale
|Gary Woodland
|Doug Ghim
|Kurt Kitayama
|Jordan L Smith
|Xander Schauffele
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Rickie Fowler
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Joaquin Niemann
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Maximilian Kieffer
|Connor Syme
|Justin Harding
|Joohyung Kim
|Brandon Wu
|Ryan Palmer
|Ashun Wu
|Thomas Detry
|Thriston Lawrence
|Patrick Cantlay
|Alex Smalley
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Jon Rahm
|Jordan Spieth
|Justin Rose
|Dean Burmester
|Branden Grace
|Matt Kuchar
|Alex Noren
|Adri Arnaus
|Jamie Donaldson
|Charley Hoffman
|Sebastian Soderberg
|J.J. Spaun
|Alexander Björk
|Ryan Fox
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Max Homa
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Chris Kirk
|Jason Scrivener
|Harris English
|Wyndham Clark
|Matthieu Pavon
|Matthew Jordan
|Maverick McNealy
|James Morrison
|Marcus Armitage
|Nacho Elvira
|Nick Taylor
|Stewart Cink
|David Law
|Troy Merritt
|Sean Crocker
|Adrian Otaegui
|Rikard Karlberg
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Russell Knox
|Haotong Li
|Ewen Ferguson
|Cameron Smith
|Mikko Korhonen
|Sam Burns
|Corey Conners
|Keith Mitchell
|Dylan Frittelli
|Sami Valimaki
|Guido Migliozzi
|Marc Warren