Novak Djokovic vs. Cameron Norrie: All you need to know ahead of men’s singles semifinal at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie will meet in the lone semifinal to be played at Wimbledon 2022, after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament due to an abdominal tear. The winner of Djokovic-Norrie will face Nick Kyrgios in the final.

Djokovic is the heavy favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s -1600 on the moneyline, while Norrie is listed at +750.

It was a relatively light tournament for both players until the quarterfinal round. Djokovic found himself down two sets against Jannik Sinner and was facing elimination before rattling off three sets to win the match. Norrie was in a more conventional five-set battle, going down 2-1 before winning the last two frames.

The two have met just once before this semifinal at an indoor event, which Djokovic won 6-2, 6-1.

Men’s singles semifinal: Djokovic vs. Norrie

Match time: 9:45 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Djokovic: -1600

Norrie: +800

