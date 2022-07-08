Wimbledon live stream: How to watch men’s semifinals on Friday, July 8

The Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles tournament is down to the semifinals, which begin on Friday, July 8 at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club. No. 1 Novak Djokovic will face No. 9 Cameron Norrie at 9:45 a.m. ET and that match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The other matchup between No. 2 Rafael Nadal and Nick Krygios was cancelled due to Nadal withdrawing from the tournament with an abdominal strain. As a result, Kyrgios has advanced to Sunday’s final in a walkover.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds by DraftKings Sportsbook with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

#1 Novak Djokovic (-1600) vs. #9 Cameron Norrie (+800), 9:45 a.m. ET

How to live stream men’s semifinals

Coverage of the gentleman’s quarterfinals will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage starting at 8 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.