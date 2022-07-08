Wimbledon results: Who is advancing to the finals in the men’s singles bracket?

The 2022 Wimbledon final matchup is set. It’ll be Novak Djokovic/Cameron Norrie taking on Nick Kyrgios for the title. Kyrgios has been a bit lucky in this tournament, getting a walkover win over Rafael Nadal in the semifinal after the Spaniard pulled out of the competition with an abdominal injury. We’ll see if Kyrgios can take that final step and win his first-ever Grand Slam event.

It’s no surprise that Djokovic is the heavy favorite to win Friday’s match at -1800 over Norrie (+900) on DraftKings Sportsbook. Title odds have Djokovic as the favorite to win it all at -400, followed by Kyrgios at +300 and Norrie at +2500.

With the semifinals are underway, we’ll be tracking results as the field narrows to the top two in the men’s singles draw.

Men’s Draw

Semifinal results

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 9 Cameron Norrie

Nick Kyrgios (Walkover to final) due to No. 2 Rafael Nadal withdraw

Final matchups

Nick Kyrgios vs. TBD