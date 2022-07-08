Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, July 8

The entire league is scheduled to take the field on Friday, July 8 with every MLB game slated to get started at night. The New York Yankees will look to knock off the Boston Red Sox again in Game 2 of their series, while there is an intriguing series getting started when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, July 8

Twins Moneyline (-115)

The Minnesota Twins had a fantastic series at the plate earlier this week, scoring at least 6 runs over three games against the Chicago White Sox, scoring an average of 7.3 runs per game. The pitching matchup is fairly even with Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47) throwing for the Twins with Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96 ERA) starting for the Texas Rangers. Let’s go with the team with the hotter offense on Friday night.

Rays -1.5 (-105)

The Tampa Bay Rays will throw the current favorite to win the American League Cy Young award Shane McClanahan on the mound, and he has been excellent with a 9-3 record and 1.74 ERA. He allowed fewer than 2 earned runs in each of his last five starts. The Rays can struggle at the plate with 4.2 runs per game, which ranks No. 22 in the MLB, but they will not need much in Friday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

Giants-Padres Over 7.5 runs (+100)

This run total is tied for the lowest of the night, but there’s a lot to like about the over in this spot. The San Diego Padres will start Blake Snell, who has a 5.13 ERA through eight starts in 2022, and he will face a San Francisco Giants offense that ranks seventh in runs per game (4.7). San Francisco will start reliever Sam Long, who pitched on Wednesday, so this will be a bullpen game for the Giants.

Pablo Lopez Under 4.5 strikeouts (+100)

The Miami Marlins starter has put up solid strikeout numbers during his MLB career, and he will head into Friday night’s matchup with the New York Mets with an 8.9 K/9. However, he will face a Mets lineup that does a good job of creating contact. They strike out 7.5 times per game, which is the fourth-fewest in the league.

