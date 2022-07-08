MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, July 8

All 30 teams are scheduled to be in action on Friday, July 8 with 15 games, and all but one of them will be featured in the main DFS slate on DraftKings. The largest run total of the night on DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 9.5 in Game 2 of the series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Below is a look at the night’s top pitchers and hitters along with a couple value plays to consider before submitting your DFS lineup.

Top Pitchers

Nestor Cortes, NYY vs. BOS ($10,100) — The Yankees starter will bring in a 7-3 record with a 2.44 ERA heading into Friday night’s matchup. Cortes is coming off an outing when he allowed 1 run over 6 innings with 6 strikeouts in a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Zack Wheeler, PHI vs. STL ($10,000) — The Philadelphia Phillies top pitcher is coming off a fantastic performance against the St. Louis Cardinals with 7 scoreless innings last weekend. He will get a matchup with the same lineup in the first of a four-game series on Friday night.

Top Hitters

Shohei Ohtani, LAA vs. BAL ($6,500) — The Los Angeles Angels star is the most expensive hitter of the night but has just 3 hits over his last seven games. Ohtani will face Baltimore Orioles starter Tyler Wells, who has put together a strong season with a 3.09 ERA through 16 starts in his first year as a starter.

Starling Marte, NYM vs. MIA ($6,400) — The New York Mets outfielder is red hot at the plate right now going into Friday’s game against the Miami Marlins. Marte has multiple hits in each of his last three games with at least 1 hit in every game this month. The Marlins will start Pablo Lopez with a 2.97 ERA in 2022.

Value Pitcher

Tyler Wells, BAL vs. LAA ($6,300) — The Orioles starter is a solid value play as the fourth-cheapest pitcher on the night’s DFS slate. Wells is coming off a start where he allowed 1 run over 6 innings with 7 strikeouts. He will face an Angels lineup that has not scored more than 5 runs in any of their last 13 games and strikes out more than any other team with 9.6 K’s per game.

Value Hitter

Andrew Benintendi, KC vs. CLE ($4,000) — The Kansas City Royals outfielder recorded multiple hits in four of his last five games with 5 RBIs and 5 runs scored during that span. Benintendi will get a fantastic matchup with Cleveland Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale, who has a 7.04 ERA through 10 starts in 2022.