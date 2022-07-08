Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Friday, July 8

Settle in for a full slate of Friday baseball tonight. There are a couple of very intriguing matchups between aces on the mound. For instance, AL Cy Young Award favorite Shane McClanahan will square off against popular trade candidate Luis Castillo in Cincinnati. The Reds’ starter has allowed only one run over his past two starts.

And in St. Louis, a couple of veteran workhorses will be on the hill as Zack Wheeler and the Phillies will take on Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. And that’s where we will begin this article on player props to consider today.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, July 8

Rhys Hoskins, OVER 0.5 home runs (+330)

Hoskins is the reigning National League Player of the Week, and one of the four homers he drilled last week came off of Wainwright. In fact, Hoskins has three homers in just 10 career at-bats versus the Cardinals’ longtime starter. The Phillies’ first baseman has eight homers and a 1.148 OPS over his past 26 games.

Tim Anderson, OVER 1.5 total bases (-110)

Anderson has been on just about everything he has seen from Tigers young left-hander Tarik Skubal in their 14 previous encounters. Anderson has seven hits in those 14 plate appearances, six of which have gone for extra bases. Given Skubal’s recent struggles — opposing hitters are batting .303 with a .944 OPS over his past six starts — Anderson is primed for a big game here.

Tyler Anderson, to record a win (+135)

We’ll corner the market on Anderson player props tonight and ride with the Dodgers’ starter to pick up his 10th victory of the year against the Cubs. After an up-and-down June, the Dodgers have righted the ship by winning six of their seven games in July and eight of their past nine overall. All but one of those nine games came at home, where the Dodgers are 27-13 this season. Anderson also wasn’t as strong in June as he was in April and May, but his most recent start — 6.1 innings, one run, six strikeouts in a victory over San Diego — proved that he is still a quality starter. The Cubs are a much easier matchup for the lefty. He should become the fourth pitcher in the majors this year to reach double-digit wins.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.