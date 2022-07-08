How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for July 8 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

Money in the Bank is in the rearview mirror and we’re stepping on the gas towards SummerSlam in just 22 days. For tonight’s show, a big dog returns while a former champ appears.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, July 8th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return tonight as he gears up for his Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. We last saw the “Tribal Chief” three weeks ago where he successfully defended his title against Riddle before being F5’d by a returning Lesnar. We’ll hear what the champ has to say three weeks out from the big title fight in Nashville.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will make her first appearance on the show since cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey to become the new champ this past Sunday. She became just the third person to pin Rousey in a WWE ring and created an unforgettable moment on the show. In turn, we’ll hear from the former champ tonight, possibly to set up a rematch at SummerSlam.

Also on the show, we should get more build towards the SummerSlam showdown between Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin. Corbin attacked McAfee at ringside after Money in the Bank went off the air and officially accepted the challenge for a match in Nashville.