DraftKings Marketplace NFT Trends for June 2022

School’s out for the summer, but the learning never stops on the DraftKings Marketplace. With so much going on in the market, we’re here to break everything down for you and provide some knowledge to help your NFT journey.

Autograph, Metabilia and our very own DraftKings NFTs dropped last month; let’s take a closer look at how they did:

Autograph

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to watch LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlin play in the same era? We have that in Men’s Tennis, and maybe not for much longer. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are three of the most celebrated athletes in any sport, especially in Men’s Tennis. They have 62 Major wins between the three, and they’re playing against each other most of the time. Nadal was making a run at another Wimbledon until he had to withdraw right before the semifinals due to injury. Even though Nadal won’t be putting on a performance at the Major Championship, his NFTs sure did last month:

Rafael Nadal NFT Sales Price Edition Number NFT Sales Price Edition Number El Rey: The Rafael Nadal Collection $3,700 14 El Rey: The Rafael Nadal Collection $3,300 8 El Rey: The Rafael Nadal Collection $3,250 11 El Rey: The Rafael Nadal Collection $3,250 5 El Rey: The Rafael Nadal Collection $3,200 21

Coco Gauff is the future of Tennis and could eventually be one of the greatest to play the game. Unfortunately, Gauff didn’t make it out of the third round at the Major, but she’s already ranked 11th in the world at 18. Also, her NFTs have done exceptionally well, with those who purchased hoping she becomes a star and their NFT value increases:

Coco Gauff NFT Price Edition NFT Price Edition The Future Is $325 Prepare for Impact The Future Is $340 Prepare for Impact The Future Is $350 Prepare for Impact The Future Is $360 Prepare for Impact The Future Is $375 Prepare for Impact

Gauff is one of five athletes in the “The Future Is...” collection, alongside Collin Morikawa, Devin Booker, Sabrina Ionescu and Justin Herbert. The Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback is entering his third year and should be one of the top QBs this season. Herbert is currently fourth in MVP futures odds on the DraftKings Sportsbook at +1000 and is projected to lead the league in passing with the shortest odds at +600 for the most passing yards.

Justin Herbert NFT Price Edition NFT Price Edition The Future Is... $10,000 High Voltage The Future Is... $2,200 High Voltage The Future Is... $1,900 High Voltage The Future Is... $1,700 High Voltage The Future Is... $1,500 High Voltage

Metabilia

Josh Allen has emerged as one of the best Quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills signal-caller was first in fantasy points per game (26) and nine seconds away from the AFC Championship game last season. Waiting for the NFL season to start can be difficult, but a lot of people didn’t sleep on getting their piece of the digital Josh Allen pie when his NFTs dropped:

Josh Allen NFT Sales Price Edition NFT Sales Price Edition Josh Allen Metabilia Collection $3,999 1 Josh Allen Metabilia Collection $2,500 2 Josh Allen Metabilia Collection $2,189 1 Josh Allen Metabilia Collection $2,038 12 Josh Allen Metabilia Collection $2,000 41

Ronald Acuna Jr and Vlad Guerrero Jr are both rising stars in baseball. With the initial drops already a success, it was evident that it would continue with their subsequent NFTs. Both Acuna Jr and Guerrero Jr’s NFTs were auctioned at the end of May, and both performed well:

Ronald Acuna Jr & Vlad Guerrero Jr NFT Total Bids Winning Bid NFT Total Bids Winning Bid Ronald Acuna Jr Limited Edition Trophy 85 $1,020 Vlad Guerreo Jr Limited Edition Trophy 110 $1,000

DraftKings

Our REIGNMAKERS Tier Field passes are off to a fantastic start. The access holders have is unparalleled in the industry. The Legendary and REIGNMAKER Field passes were on auction and sold out quickly:

2022 REIGNMAKER Tier Field Pass NFT Type Bids Winning Bid NFT Type Bids Winning Bid REIGNMAKER Football Field Pass Fixed - $17,500 REIGNMAKER Football Field Pass Auction 19 $15,000 REIGNMAKER Football Field Pass Auction 14 $11,700 REIGNMAKER Football Field Pass Auction 10 $11,300 REIGNMAKER Football Field Pass Auction 16 $11,050

We also partnered with UFC to expand the Reignmaker gamified digital experience. Like the Reignmakers Football model, Reignmakers UFC will allow fans to build collections of their favorite UFC fighters and utilize them in a gamified format to compete for various prizes.

DK x UFC REIGNMAKERS NFT Bids Winning Bid NFT Bids Winning Bid Israel Adesanya: 2022-23 Heatwave Set 66 $4,350 Conner McGregor: 2022-23 Heatwave Set 30 $2,420 Charles Oliveira: 2022-23 Heatwave Set 17 $1,464 Max Holloway: 2022-23 Heatwave Set 20 $1,450 Zhang Weili: 2022-23 Heatwave Set 13 $1,425

Grass Court

The 2022 Championship Tournament is nearing the finals, but you guys made it a point to get in on the action before the final match. There were two types of NFTs as part of the 2022 Grass Court Passes. The Elite Strawberries and Green DFS Pass collectible allow access to exclusive DFS contests, and the Elite: Centre Court Sportsbook Pass collectible provides free bets and odds boosts:

Grass Court Passes Collection NFT Sales Price NFT Sales Price Elite: Strawberries and Green DFS Pass $749 Elite: Strawberries and Green DFS Pass $737 Elite: Strawberries and Green DFS Pass $619.99 Elite: Strawberries and Green DFS Pass $645 Elite: Strawberries and Green DFS Pass $645

Grass Court Passes Collection NFT Price NFT Price Elite: Centre Court Sportsbook Pass $600 Elite: Centre Court Sportsbook Pass $575 Elite: Centre Court Sportsbook Pass $550 Elite: Centre Court Sportsbook Pass $545 Elite: Centre Court Sportsbook Pass $520

