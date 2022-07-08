DraftKings Marketplace NFT Trends for June 2022

School’s out for the summer, but the learning never stops on the DraftKings Marketplace. With so much going on in the market, we’re here to break everything down for you and provide some knowledge to help your NFT journey.
Autograph, Metabilia and our very own DraftKings NFTs dropped last month; let’s take a closer look at how they did:
Autograph
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to watch LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlin play in the same era? We have that in Men’s Tennis, and maybe not for much longer. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are three of the most celebrated athletes in any sport, especially in Men’s Tennis. They have 62 Major wins between the three, and they’re playing against each other most of the time. Nadal was making a run at another Wimbledon until he had to withdraw right before the semifinals due to injury. Even though Nadal won’t be putting on a performance at the Major Championship, his NFTs sure did last month:
Rafael Nadal
|NFT
|Sales Price
|Edition Number
|NFT
|Sales Price
|Edition Number
|El Rey: The Rafael Nadal Collection
|$3,700
|14
|El Rey: The Rafael Nadal Collection
|$3,300
|8
|El Rey: The Rafael Nadal Collection
|$3,250
|11
|El Rey: The Rafael Nadal Collection
|$3,250
|5
|El Rey: The Rafael Nadal Collection
|$3,200
|21
Coco Gauff is the future of Tennis and could eventually be one of the greatest to play the game. Unfortunately, Gauff didn’t make it out of the third round at the Major, but she’s already ranked 11th in the world at 18. Also, her NFTs have done exceptionally well, with those who purchased hoping she becomes a star and their NFT value increases:
Coco Gauff
|NFT
|Price
|Edition
|NFT
|Price
|Edition
|The Future Is
|$325
|Prepare for Impact
|The Future Is
|$340
|Prepare for Impact
|The Future Is
|$350
|Prepare for Impact
|The Future Is
|$360
|Prepare for Impact
|The Future Is
|$375
|Prepare for Impact
Gauff is one of five athletes in the “The Future Is...” collection, alongside Collin Morikawa, Devin Booker, Sabrina Ionescu and Justin Herbert. The Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback is entering his third year and should be one of the top QBs this season. Herbert is currently fourth in MVP futures odds on the DraftKings Sportsbook at +1000 and is projected to lead the league in passing with the shortest odds at +600 for the most passing yards.
Justin Herbert
|NFT
|Price
|Edition
|NFT
|Price
|Edition
|The Future Is...
|$10,000
|High Voltage
|The Future Is...
|$2,200
|High Voltage
|The Future Is...
|$1,900
|High Voltage
|The Future Is...
|$1,700
|High Voltage
|The Future Is...
|$1,500
|High Voltage
Metabilia
Josh Allen has emerged as one of the best Quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills signal-caller was first in fantasy points per game (26) and nine seconds away from the AFC Championship game last season. Waiting for the NFL season to start can be difficult, but a lot of people didn’t sleep on getting their piece of the digital Josh Allen pie when his NFTs dropped:
Josh Allen
|NFT
|Sales Price
|Edition
|NFT
|Sales Price
|Edition
|Josh Allen Metabilia Collection
|$3,999
|1
|Josh Allen Metabilia Collection
|$2,500
|2
|Josh Allen Metabilia Collection
|$2,189
|1
|Josh Allen Metabilia Collection
|$2,038
|12
|Josh Allen Metabilia Collection
|$2,000
|41
Ronald Acuna Jr and Vlad Guerrero Jr are both rising stars in baseball. With the initial drops already a success, it was evident that it would continue with their subsequent NFTs. Both Acuna Jr and Guerrero Jr’s NFTs were auctioned at the end of May, and both performed well:
Ronald Acuna Jr & Vlad Guerrero Jr
|NFT
|Total Bids
|Winning Bid
|NFT
|Total Bids
|Winning Bid
|Ronald Acuna Jr Limited Edition Trophy
|85
|$1,020
|Vlad Guerreo Jr Limited Edition Trophy
|110
|$1,000
DraftKings
Our REIGNMAKERS Tier Field passes are off to a fantastic start. The access holders have is unparalleled in the industry. The Legendary and REIGNMAKER Field passes were on auction and sold out quickly:
2022 REIGNMAKER Tier Field Pass
|NFT
|Type
|Bids
|Winning Bid
|NFT
|Type
|Bids
|Winning Bid
|REIGNMAKER Football Field Pass
|Fixed
|-
|$17,500
|REIGNMAKER Football Field Pass
|Auction
|19
|$15,000
|REIGNMAKER Football Field Pass
|Auction
|14
|$11,700
|REIGNMAKER Football Field Pass
|Auction
|10
|$11,300
|REIGNMAKER Football Field Pass
|Auction
|16
|$11,050
We also partnered with UFC to expand the Reignmaker gamified digital experience. Like the Reignmakers Football model, Reignmakers UFC will allow fans to build collections of their favorite UFC fighters and utilize them in a gamified format to compete for various prizes.
DK x UFC REIGNMAKERS
|NFT
|Bids
|Winning Bid
|NFT
|Bids
|Winning Bid
|Israel Adesanya: 2022-23 Heatwave Set
|66
|$4,350
|Conner McGregor: 2022-23 Heatwave Set
|30
|$2,420
|Charles Oliveira: 2022-23 Heatwave Set
|17
|$1,464
|Max Holloway: 2022-23 Heatwave Set
|20
|$1,450
|Zhang Weili: 2022-23 Heatwave Set
|13
|$1,425
Grass Court
The 2022 Championship Tournament is nearing the finals, but you guys made it a point to get in on the action before the final match. There were two types of NFTs as part of the 2022 Grass Court Passes. The Elite Strawberries and Green DFS Pass collectible allow access to exclusive DFS contests, and the Elite: Centre Court Sportsbook Pass collectible provides free bets and odds boosts:
Grass Court Passes Collection
|NFT
|Sales Price
|NFT
|Sales Price
|Elite: Strawberries and Green DFS Pass
|$749
|Elite: Strawberries and Green DFS Pass
|$737
|Elite: Strawberries and Green DFS Pass
|$619.99
|Elite: Strawberries and Green DFS Pass
|$645
|Elite: Strawberries and Green DFS Pass
|$645
Grass Court Passes Collection
|NFT
|Price
|NFT
|Price
|Elite: Centre Court Sportsbook Pass
|$600
|Elite: Centre Court Sportsbook Pass
|$575
|Elite: Centre Court Sportsbook Pass
|$550
|Elite: Centre Court Sportsbook Pass
|$545
|Elite: Centre Court Sportsbook Pass
|$520
