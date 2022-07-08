Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three questions heading into July 8 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX, and the company is hitting the gas towards SummerSlam in three weeks.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there’s always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

What will Roman Reigns say in his return to Smackdown?

Hey, the champ will actually grace us with his presence tonight! Roman Reigns will appear on the show for the first time since getting F5’d by a returning Brock Lesnar three weeks ago and that begs the question of what exactly he’ll say when addressing the “Beast”.

There’s 22 days left until their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam and quite frankly, there’s not much new ground to cover when it comes to Reigns-Lesnar. What else could possibly be done to build towards a match we’ve seen an infinite amount of times in the past? We’ll see.

Will we get a Morgan-Rousey rematch at SummerSlam?

New Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will make her first appearance on the show since cashing in her newly acquired Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey at Sunday’s ppv. We’ll also hear from Rousey, who suffered just her third loss since joining the WWE in 2018.

Barring a curveball, it appears that we’re barreling towards a rematch between the two at SummerSlam. We’ll see what is said between the two on the show tonight.

What shenanigans will we see between Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin?

We’re officially getting Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin at SummerSlam. Corbin attacked McAfee at ringside after Money in the Bank went off the air and officially accepted his challenge for a showdown.

We’ve saw McAfee cut an impassioned promo on “Bum Ass” Corbin just a few weeks ago and after Sunday’s attack, we’ll surely get another one tonight. He just signed a multi-year extension with the WWE, so he’ll have even more leeway to say whatever he wants.