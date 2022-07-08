 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on July 8

Both ROH world champions in action on tonight’s Rampage.

By Nick Simon
WRESTLING: JAN 26 AEW Dynamite Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

AEW returns to your screens tonight with another episode of Rampage. This show was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY As always, beware of spoilers.

Like always, four matches are scheduled for the show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, July 8
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Network: TNT
Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Tonight’s show will feature the two top title holders of Ring of Honor in tag team action. ROH World Champion Lee Moriarty will team with Jonathan Gresham to take on Kaun and Toa Liona of Gates of Agony. And ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez will once again team with Serena Deeb in a tag match.

Also on the show, Orange Cassidy will go one-on-one with Tony Nese and Eddie Kingston will be in action for the first time since Blood and Guts when facing Konosuke Takeshita.

