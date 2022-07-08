2022 Advanced Stats for ACC Football

The ACC is always a tough conference to get a gauge on considering how volatile the middle class of the conference is on a yearly bases. Certain elements like returning production and position strength can be what separates a team competing for a conference title in November and a team outright missing a bowl game.

Below, we’ll look at a handful of advanced stats for the ACC ahead of the 2022 season.

SP+ rankings

To no surprise, Clemson has the highest rated SP+ projected in the conference at No. 5. The strength of this team lies with its second-ranked defense, which will be bolstered by potential top 10 NFL Draft picks in Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy. Miami is projected to be a strong contender in the first year of the Mario Cristobal era at No. 14 while defending champ Pitt enters the season at No. 22.

Also of note, the rankings are projecting both Virginia and Wake Forest to be among the most chaotic teams in the league. Led by senior quarterbacks, both teams enter the season with top 10 offenses and defenses that rank near the bottom of FBS.

2022 ACC SP+ Ranking Team Offense SP+ Defense SP+ Ranking Team Offense SP+ Defense SP+ 6 Clemson 31.8 (39) 11.5 (2) 14 Miami 35.7 (21) 20.1 (23) 18 NC St 31.6 (42) 16.7 (10) 19 Pittsburgh 35.8 (20) 20.9 (30) 28 Florida St 31.4 (45) 19.0 (15) 30 Louisville 37.0 (14) 24.8 (56) 34 North Carolina 37.4 (11) 26.7 (70) 49 Wake Forest 37.8 (9) 31.5 (97) 55 Virginia 38.8 (7) 34.2 (112) 57 Syracuse 27.8 (70) 23.4 (45) 61 Va. Tech 25.7 (81) 21.8 (37) 76 Boston Coll 25.0 (84) 25.9 (65) 90 Georgia Tech 28.8 (64) 34.1 (111) 119 Duke 21.7 (99) 36.0 (119)

Returning production

NC State has been tabbed as a potential dark horse candidate to win the conference and that’s in large part due to their league-leading returning production at 82%. Starting quarterback Devin Leary is among several returning players who will try to lead the Wolfpack to their first 10+ win season in two decades.

Another team that could get a much needed bump from its returnees is Louisville, who is second in the conference at 79%. Things were looking bleak for the Scott Satterfield era last season but the combination of a strong season and recent recruiting success may save his job. He just has to take advantage of the number of players he has coming back.

ACC Returning Production Team Overall Returning Production National Rank Offense National Rank Defense National Rank Offense Overall Returning QB % Returning OL % Defense Overall Kicker Starts Punter Starts Team Overall Returning Production National Rank Offense National Rank Defense National Rank Offense Overall Returning QB % Returning OL % Defense Overall Kicker Starts Punter Starts Boston College 60% 81 51% 105 68% 46 5 36.84% 11.19%* 7 12 0 Clemson 72% 30 79% 21 64% 59 9 95.91% 69.14% 6 0 13 Duke 49% 121 48% 110 55% 99 5 20.98% 73.28% 4 12 12 Florida State 78% 17 71% 42 80% 13 8 57.65% 68.38% 7 12 12 Georgia Tech 49% 118 51% 103 44% 119 4 70.46% 35.79% 2 12 12 Louisville 79% 12 77% 24 69% 41 7 100.00% 83.65% 4 13 13 Miami 73% 28 69% 50 81% 12 7 73.71% 61.16% 5 12 12 NC State 82% 8 73% 34 85% 8 7 99.77% 72.44% 9 12 0 North Carolina 64% 73 48% 109 76% 21 4 9.16% 53.35% 7 0 13 Pitt 69% 45 56% 87 70% 35 4 38.17% 81.64% 8 14 0 Syracuse 80% 9 81% 17 76% 18 8 82.07% 81.99% 8 12 12 Virginia 53% 108 60% 75 55% 98 4 99.64% 4.72% 4 12 0 Virginia Tech 64% 74 50% 107 75% 23 3 67.74% 50.53% 7 0 13 Wake Forest 70% 39 79% 20 64% 60 7 100.00% 81.24% 5 0 14

Talent data

From a position by position breakdown, both Clemson and Miami stand above the rest of the conference and that’s not surprising considering the talent they have acquired in the last four years. The Tigers have six units that rank in the top 10 of FBS and the center of their power will come from their front seven. The Hurricanes’ strength will come from the skill positions on both sides of the ball and that’s not surprising given the amount of speed in south Florida.

A team that should make a leap at least on paper is Florida State, who has the 19th ranked roster in the country. Given the amount of talent that is brought to Tallahassee every year, opposing coaches have chastised FSU for being one of the biggest underachievers in the country in recent years. There will be little excuse for Mike Norvell to not show tangible progress in year three in Tallahassee.

2022 ACC Talent Team Team Talent National Rank Team Talent Player Average Team Composite National Rank Team Composite Player Average 6 Year Average Recrutiing Class Rank Team Team Talent National Rank Team Talent Player Average Team Composite National Rank Team Composite Player Average 6 Year Average Recrutiing Class Rank Boston College 41 86.13 53 85.94 59.17 Clemson 6 91.64 15 89.07 9.33 Duke 55 84.94 64 85.61 56.83 Florida State 19 88.67 19 88.55 16.50 Georgia Tech 37 86.73 43 86.44 43.00 Louisville 51 85.37 34 86.76 41.33 Miami 12 90.23 13 90.04 14.00 NC State 32 86.62 77 87.24 44.00 North Carolina 16 89.6 11 90.6 20.50 Pitt 39 86.09 60 86.52 45.83 Syracuse 67 84.39 66 85.03 57.00 Virginia 56 85.62 59 85.56 49.17 Virginia Tech 53 85.23 44 86.25 39.00 Wake Forest 68 84.14 80 85.64 65.83

Latest win totals from DraftKings Sportsbook

ACC Win Totals 2022 Team Over Under Team Over Under Boston College Over 6.5 +110 Under 6.5 -130 Clemson Over 10.5 +110 Under 10.5 -130 Duke Over 3 +100 Under 3 -120 Florida State Over 6.5 -125 Under 6.5 +105 Georgia Tech Over 3.5 -125 Under 3.5 +105 Louisville Over 6.5 +105 Under 6.5 -125 Miami FL Over 8.5 +100 Under 8.5 -120 North Carolina Over 7.5 +115 Under 7.5 -135 North Carolina State Over 8.5 -150 Under 8.5 +130 Pittsburgh Over 8.5 -110 Under 8.5 -110 Syracuse Over 5 +110 Under 5 -130 Virginia Over 7.5 +130 Under 7.5 -150 Virginia Tech Over 6.5 +125 Under 6.5 -145 Wake Forest Over 8.5 +110 Under 8.5 -130

Returning production and positional talent data compiled by Seth Varnadore from 247Sports.com. You can find him on Twitter and YouTube at Varnadore Films where he does game film breakdowns of teams all over college football.

SP+ data compiled by ESPN’s Bill Connelly.