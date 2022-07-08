When is the men’s singles final at Wimbledon?

We’ve reached the finish line for the men’s singles draw at Wimbledon with the final round set to take place at center court at the All England Club. The championship match will be held on Sunday, July 10 at 9 a.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The matchup will feature either No. 1 Novak Djokovic or No. 9 Cameron Norrie taking on Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic is the three-time defending champion at Wimbledon and he is within arm’s reach of his 21st career Grand Slam. He carved through Section 1 of the tournament before downing No. 10 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals to reach the semis.

Norrie could potentially make his first career Grand Slam final with an upset victory over Djokovic. The rising British star made it through Section 4 before taking out David Goffin in the quarterfinals.

Nick Kyrgios advanced the final round as a walkover due to No. 2 Rafael Nadal pulling out of the tournament with an abdominal strain. He previously took down Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals.