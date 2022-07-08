Tour de France results: Who won Stage 7, who leads overall standings

A dramatic overtaking by yellow jersey holder Tadej Pogacar with less than 50 meters to the finish line gave him the stage win as well to extend his lead at the Tour de France. At the summit of La Super Planche des Belles Filles, Pogacar was pulled to the finish line by Jonas Vingegaard for the bonus :10 for winning the stage.

The drama was with Lennard Kämna, who was less than a football field from claiming the stage win before simply running out of gas at the peak of the mountain. He was easily passed by Pogacar and Vingegaard, settling for fourth and not even a podium after a wonderful effort from the front all day.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 7.

Stage 7 top finishers