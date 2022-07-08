VSiN Top Stories for Friday, July 8

VSiN Broadcasting Live from NBA Summer League

The NBA’s top prospects are in Las Vegas for Summer League and VSiN will be there to capture the buzz as the hoops world gathers. Our live broadcasts started yesterday, but we will also be there today and throughout next week as well.

The Edge, with hosts Jonathan Von Tobel and Matt Youmans, will broadcast live today at 4 p.m. ET and next week in that same time slot as well. JVT will also do a special edition of Hardwood Handicappers on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE

Draft Deja Vu for Sportsbooks

Just a couple weeks removed from the craziness that was the NBA Draft, sportsbooks had another interesting day with the NHL Draft. Shane Wright was as high as -5000 during the season to go No. 1 overall and as high as -275 on draft day. Wright was actually selected fourth by the Kraken, as Slovakian forward Juraj Slafkovsky went No. 1 to the Canadiens with the draft held in Montreal.

It wasn’t a huge upset, at least not after TSN Insider Bob McKenzie (the Woj of the NHL) released his final NHL Draft rankings on June 28. Bobby Mac had Slafkovsky No. 1 and he’s as well-connected as anybody. Slafkovsky eventually wound up the -160 favorite and did go first, but there was some movement back and forth between Wright and Slafkovsky all the way up until the pick was made.

The bigger upset was that the New Jersey Devils selected Simon Nemec second overall. Nemec was in the range of +1800 to get picked second and marked the first time that Slovak-born players have gone 1-2 in the NHL Draft. US-born defenseman Logan Cooley went third and was mostly priced at -1000 to be the third player selected.

Friday MLB Betting Guide

A standard-issue 15-game Friday card features all night games as plenty of new series get underway. The Yankees and Red Sox do continue their four-game set, but we’ve also got some excellent pitching matchups and intriguing games to consider. Shane McClanahan vs. Luis Castillo is a good one to start the night in Rays/Reds and everybody will be feeling “Gray” in Texas as Sonny and Jon square off in Twins/Rangers. We’ll also be seeing a lot of red in St. Louis with Zack Wheeler vs. Adam Wainwright in Phillies/Cardinals. Pablo Lopez takes the mound in a good one against Chris Bassitt in Marlins/Mets.

Adam Burke: Adam’s MLB best bets and market report is posted early afternoon ET. READ MORE

Derek Carty: We have daily MLB betting capsules going up mid-to-late morning (ET) from Derek and EV Analytics that incorporate projections from THE BAT. Check them out HERE. (give the page a few seconds to load the script)

Steve Makinen: Steve talked last week about matchups that are good for pitchers. This week: Matchups that have not been kind to pitchers. READ MORE

More from Burke: This week’s Regression Report looked at the Giants and Rays as two teams that have struggled of late. KEEP READING

