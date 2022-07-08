Pick on the Moneyline of Guardians-Royals for Friday

The Cleveland Guardians are coming off a series they’d like to forget, losing all four games on the road to the Detroit Tigers and will look to get on track in Kansas City against the Royals on Friday.

Cleveland Guardians vs Kansas City Royals (-115, 9)

The Guardians will look for things to return to the mean for starting pitcher Aaron Civale, who has an FIP more than two points lower than his ERA, with a 7.02 ERA and a 4.72 FIP while getting a career-best 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Guardians have not put up big power numbers, ranked 28th in home runs this season while the Royals are just 24th, but of their 41 of Cleveland’s 62 home runs have come on the road this season.

The Royals will give Brady Singer the start, who has struggled since the beginning of June, posting a 5.67 ERA in his last six starts with eight home runs allowed across 33.1 innings.

The Royals are 14-25 at home this season, the second-fewest home wins of any American League team and have lost four of their last five home games.

The Royals have the worst bullpen ERA in the American League and the Guardians will get right against a fellow struggling American League Central team.

The Play: Guardians -105

