Wimbledon live stream: How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina women’s singles final on Saturday, July 9

The women’s singles bracket at Wimbledon will take on a new champion Saturday, July 9, as No. 3 Ons Jabeur faces No. 17 Elena Rybakina in the final. The match is set for July 9 at 9 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Jabeur defeated Germany’s Tatjana Maria in the semifinal round, winning 15 of the total 24 games played, finishing the match at 6-2, 3-6 and 6-1. She’ll be seeking her first Grand Slam win as the first Arab and African woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open Era. Rybakina defeated No. 16 Simona Halep in the semifinal, who was favored ahead of the match. This would also make Rybakina’s first Grand Slam win.

Oddsmakers have Jabeur as the favorite to win the match on DraftKings Sportsbook with moneyline odds at -150, while Rybakina’s odds sit at +125.

How to live stream Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina

Date: Saturday, July 9

Match time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the women’s singles final, you can stream the match via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.