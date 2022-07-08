Shaedon Sharpe suffers shoulder injury in Friday’s Summer League game vs. Pistons

The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe didn’t suffer a major setback when he injured his shoulder in Friday’s Summer League game against the Detroit Pistons. Per Chris Haynes, Sharpe is set to have a MRI on the shoulder.

Shaedon Sharpe injury updates

This is obviously a tough blow for the rookie, who didn’t play all of last season at Kentucky for a variety of reasons. He still drew rave reviews at the NBA combine and went in the lottery to a Trail Blazers team hoping to thread a fine needle with Damian Lillard. If Sharpe misses time, it’ll further set back his development.

Fantasy basketball impact

From a fantasy standpoint, Sharpe was always going to be a wildcard. It’s hard to see him making much of an impact in DFS formats to begin with, especially with Lillard and Anfernee Simons in the backcourt. Sharpe is likely a bench player to begin the season if he’s healthy.

Betting impact

We’ll have to see more from Sharpe to determine if he moves the needle from a betting standpoint, but for now the Blazers should remain at about the same level as they are. On DraftKings Sportsbook, the team is +7500 to win the title. Sharpe’s injury isn’t moving that line at all.