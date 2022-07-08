 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shaedon Sharpe suffers shoulder injury in Friday’s Summer League game vs. Pistons

It’s another bad break for the rookie.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Summer League - Portland Trail Blazers v Detroit Pistons
Shaedon Sharpe of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 7, 2022 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe didn’t suffer a major setback when he injured his shoulder in Friday’s Summer League game against the Detroit Pistons. Per Chris Haynes, Sharpe is set to have a MRI on the shoulder.

Shaedon Sharpe injury updates

This is obviously a tough blow for the rookie, who didn’t play all of last season at Kentucky for a variety of reasons. He still drew rave reviews at the NBA combine and went in the lottery to a Trail Blazers team hoping to thread a fine needle with Damian Lillard. If Sharpe misses time, it’ll further set back his development.

Fantasy basketball impact

From a fantasy standpoint, Sharpe was always going to be a wildcard. It’s hard to see him making much of an impact in DFS formats to begin with, especially with Lillard and Anfernee Simons in the backcourt. Sharpe is likely a bench player to begin the season if he’s healthy.

Betting impact

We’ll have to see more from Sharpe to determine if he moves the needle from a betting standpoint, but for now the Blazers should remain at about the same level as they are. On DraftKings Sportsbook, the team is +7500 to win the title. Sharpe’s injury isn’t moving that line at all.

