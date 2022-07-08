Wimbledon odds: Odds for No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios in men’s singles final

The championship round for the men’s draw at Wimbledon will take place from the All England Club on Sunday, July 10 at 9 a.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN. The match will feature No. 1 Novak Djokovic taking on unranked Nick Kyrgios.

Djokovic is seeking his fourth straight men’s singles title and seventh overall at Wimbledon, The Championships. Kyrgios will make his first-ever trip to the finals at Wimbledon at the age of 27 after No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal withdrew from the event ahead of the semifinal due to an abdominal injury.

Here’s a look at some of the odds available for the men’s singles final at Wimbledon at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Match odds: Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios

Moneyline, match

Djokovic: -475

Kyrgios: +330

Moneyline, 1st set

Djokovic: -320

Kyrgios: +240

Total games won

Djokovic: TBD

Kyrgios: TBD

Total sets

Djokovic: TBD

Kyrgios: TBD

Any set to finish 6-0

Djokovic: TBD

Kyrgios: TBD

