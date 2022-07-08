 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wimbledon odds: Odds for No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios in men’s singles final

We take a look at the opening odds available for Saturday’s men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

By kate.magdziuk
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates match point against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during the Mens’ Singles Semi Final match on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The championship round for the men’s draw at Wimbledon will take place from the All England Club on Sunday, July 10 at 9 a.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN. The match will feature No. 1 Novak Djokovic taking on unranked Nick Kyrgios.

Djokovic is seeking his fourth straight men’s singles title and seventh overall at Wimbledon, The Championships. Kyrgios will make his first-ever trip to the finals at Wimbledon at the age of 27 after No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal withdrew from the event ahead of the semifinal due to an abdominal injury.

Here’s a look at some of the odds available for the men’s singles final at Wimbledon at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Match odds: Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios

Moneyline, match

Djokovic: -475
Kyrgios: +330

Moneyline, 1st set

Djokovic: -320
Kyrgios: +240

Total games won

Djokovic: TBD
Kyrgios: TBD

Total sets

Djokovic: TBD
Kyrgios: TBD

Any set to finish 6-0

Djokovic: TBD
Kyrgios: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation