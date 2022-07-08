Report: Buccaneers hopeful Chris Godwin will be ready for Week 1

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin tore his ACL just over 200 days ago, and news of his recovery is positive, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter had this to say about Godwin’s recovery on NFL Live.

They are hopeful that he’ll be ready for opening day. So that’s encouraging. They’ll chart him, monitor him, track him during the summer, see how he’s coming along. Obviously [they’re] not going to rush him back. Probably would be surprised if we saw him in any preseason games, and I think the goal will be to see if he’s ready for opening day, which I don’t think is out of the question right now.

Reports have varied this offseason, with most rumors putting Godwin on the PUP list to start the year. But, Schefter’s report gives Buc’s fans and fantasy footballers some hope that he’ll be ready to go from Day 1.